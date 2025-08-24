Wall Street Zen Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.