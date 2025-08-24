Wall Street Zen Upgrades Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to “Hold”

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.6%

VSCO stock opened at $22.1140 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

