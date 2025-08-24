Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,707,000 after buying an additional 115,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

