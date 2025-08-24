Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $76.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greif

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock opened at $67.8860 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,631.76. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $136,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,585.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.