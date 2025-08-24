Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $165.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

