WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 755 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,400.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178.20.

SMWH opened at GBX 711 on Thursday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 628 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,058.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

