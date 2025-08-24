WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Down 40.5% on Analyst Downgrade

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) was down 40.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. WH Smith traded as low as GBX 628 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 660.33 ($8.93). Approximately 8,394,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,624% from the average daily volume of 487,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($15.01).

SMWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut WH Smith to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178.20.

The company has a market cap of £915.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,058.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.72.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

