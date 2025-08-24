What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Target Q3 Earnings?

Get Target alerts:

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $98.9880 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after buying an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,009,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

