William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of JHX Q2 Earnings

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James Hardie Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $20.53 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
