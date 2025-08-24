Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $31,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $203.3670 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.