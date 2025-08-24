Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 24.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 24.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 352,022,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 107,161,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) EPS for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

