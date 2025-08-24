Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WDS opened at $17.4550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

