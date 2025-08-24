Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

