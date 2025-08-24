Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $456,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.