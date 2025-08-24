Workday’s (WDAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.76.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after acquiring an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 303,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

