Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ADP

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $307.95 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $267.79 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,841,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.