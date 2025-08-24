Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $28.1450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,940 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,295,000 after buying an additional 2,370,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,313,000 after buying an additional 3,041,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after buying an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.