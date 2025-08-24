Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Avis Budget Group

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.01. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

CAR opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,628,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 880,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,804,000 after buying an additional 550,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. This trade represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

