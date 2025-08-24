Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for TSE:CP Q3 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$103.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cassandra P. Quach sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.00, for a total value of C$882,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total value of C$6,618,006.00. Insiders sold a total of 337,114 shares of company stock worth $37,399,106 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

