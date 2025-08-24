Zacks Research Has Negative View of Devon Energy Q2 Earnings

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of DVN opened at $35.1250 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

