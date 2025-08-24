Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $72.6020 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 102.36%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

