Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.1%

ZBH opened at $107.6270 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

