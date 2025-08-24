Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Up 12.7%

ZM opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,707,000 after buying an additional 115,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.