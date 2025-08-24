Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of ZM opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.