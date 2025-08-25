10,130 Shares in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF $IGPT Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $6,397,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $1,092,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $50.67 on Monday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

