19,950 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 159,882 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155,470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 22,620.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 7.8%

NASDAQ DFH opened at $29.6220 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $301,794.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,957,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,447,613.83. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

