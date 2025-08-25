19,950 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 159,882 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155,470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 22,620.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 7.8%
NASDAQ DFH opened at $29.6220 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DFH
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $301,794.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,957,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,447,613.83. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.