A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

