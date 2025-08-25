Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $34.74 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 26.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 40.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

