Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 822,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $98.1190 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $171.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.500-10.500 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.