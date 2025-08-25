Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.8050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $880.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,347 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $19,197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 714,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 86.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 212,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 155.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,431 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

