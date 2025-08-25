Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $136.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,131 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,164,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $495,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $137.0970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

