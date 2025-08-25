Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $529.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $534.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

