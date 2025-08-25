Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 3.0%

ALLE opened at $172.2950 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.