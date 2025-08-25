Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.86.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $6,916,969.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,328,448.05. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,152 shares of company stock valued at $538,490,378 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APP opened at $441.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.73. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

