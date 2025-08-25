Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,354,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,710 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,280,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 355,013 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,759,000 after purchasing an additional 217,546 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $97.4490 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

