Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Roblox by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $4,372,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $60,479,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610,845.23. This represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,985,047 shares of company stock worth $482,893,185. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $117.4930 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.