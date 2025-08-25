Algert Global LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.1650 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

