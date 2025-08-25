Algert Global LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 546.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $60.83 on Monday. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $111.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

