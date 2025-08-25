Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $39.2770 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

