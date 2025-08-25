Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MPW opened at $4.3050 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

