Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Get Allot alerts:

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Allot in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allot

Allot Price Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Allot has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Allot had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Allot by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allot by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.