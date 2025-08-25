Altius Minerals Q3 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.83.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.9%

TSE:ALS opened at C$29.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 8.36. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$22.27 and a 52 week high of C$30.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$88,289.40. Also, Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,778.20. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.85%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

