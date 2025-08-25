Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $67.6150 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. Altria Group has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

