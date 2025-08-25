Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

