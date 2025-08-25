Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

