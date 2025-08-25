Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Amerant Bancorp Price Performance
AMTB opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.37.
About Amerant Bancorp
