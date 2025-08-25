Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

