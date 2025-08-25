American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $22.4850 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

