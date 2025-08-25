Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.50 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

