Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $139.77

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.7692.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after buying an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.4920 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

