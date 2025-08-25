Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $45.44

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.4444.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.0180 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 48.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 83.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

